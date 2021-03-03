Alleged robber leaves wallet at crime scene, leading Vancouver police straight to his home

Vancouver police arrested an alleged robber at his home on Monday (March 1) after he dropped his wallet at the scene of a crime.

According to police, a customer was leaving a business at Kingsway Avenue and Victoria Street at about 12 p.m. Monday. When the customer took out his phone in the parking lot to make a call, a man allegedly ran by and grabbed the phone wallet out of his hands.

After the customer began chasing the man, he grabbed the cash from the wallet and threw the rest on the ground. The customer kept chasing the man, even after he attempted to use pepper spray.

The man then allegedly pulled a gun on the customer before running away, without noticing his wallet had fallen onto the ground.

Police used the wallet to find the man and arrest him at his home. Police are recommending charges of robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, and breach of his conditions.

