(lilmissykathryn/Twitter)

Alleged border jumper from Oregon facing 2 charges after police chase in B.C.

Colin Patrick Wilson charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer

An Oregon man who remains in police custody is facing two criminal charges after allegedly jumping the Canadian border in Surrey before crashing into a Vancouver shop Saturday.

Colin Patrick Wilson, 21, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer, BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin confirmed Thursday.

It’s alleged Wilson drove a blue pickup truck through the border in Surrey without stopping just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

That’s when Surrey RCMP notified the Vancouver police, who noticed the vehicle a short time later near 16th Avenue and Oak Street. Police said that despite an officer putting on his vehicle’s lights and sirens, the driver refused to pull over, heading to West 10th Avenue and Alma Street.

Police said the truck then collided with a Mazda sedan, which had a male driver inside, before crashing into an unoccupied store. The man driving the Mazda suffered minor injuries.

Wilson, who’s also facing federal charges, is set to appear in provincial court in Vancouver on Sept. 21.

