All Native Basketball Tournament 2021 still in the planning

“If we cannot run it with our fans, we cannot run the tournament” - Peter Haugan

The All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT) is still set for Feb. 7 to 13, 2021 with plans continuing for the 62nd annual competition to be held despite the current days of the pandemic.

“It’s a wait-and-see situation,” Peter Haugan, ANBT committee chairperson told The Northern View.

Haugen said at the Oct. 2 committee meeting, a couple of members were against holding the tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions, however the majority ruled in favour of continued planning.

“We have to prepare as if we are holding it,” Haugan said. “If we have to cancel, then we have to cancel, but in the meantime we are going along as if we are having one. We will continue and see what the health officials say we can or cannot do … Dec. 22 is our ‘yay or nay’ time.”

The qualifying tournament scheduled for November has been cancelled Haugan said, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

more to come

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
