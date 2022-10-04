All-candidates electoral forum to be moderated by Prince Rupert Rainmakers debate team

Forum is hosted by North Coast Labour Council on Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.

Charles Hays Secondary School debate team will moderate the municipal electoral all-candidates forum, hosted by the North Coast Labour Council on Oct. 4. (file photo)

The Rainmakers Debate Team will moderate at the municipal election all-candidates forum hosted by the North Coast Labour Council )NCLC) on Oct. 4.

The event being held in the multi-purpose room at Charles Hays Secondary School from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The council is organizing the All-Candidates Forum to increase election awareness and invite all community members to participate in this and other forums. All declared candidates were invited to participate in the forum and equal time will be provided for all speakers,” the NCLC organization stated.

While not a school-event, the labour council invited students from the CHSS debate team to moderate the forum because young people have a lot at stake in every election, the organization stated in a press release announcing the moderators.

“The students’ leadership as moderators contributes to increased community awareness of the upcoming municipal elections,” NCLC stated.

Students from the debate team have volunteered to participate as neutral moderators. They will introduce the speakers, explain the forum rules, keep the time, and ask audience submitted questions. Audience questions will be submitted in writing and randomly selected to ensure fairness.

“We appreciate the willingness of high school students to step up and volunteer as moderators. Their community service helps make the forum possible,” said Terri-Lynn Huddlestone, President of the North Coast Labour Council. “The whole community benefits from the leadership and contributions of student volunteers.”

“The Rainmakers Debate Team provides students in grades 8-12 with opportunities to learn public speaking and debating skills. Students attend after-school practice sessions and are preparing for their first community event later in October and the first tournament in November, the media statement reads.

“The North Coast Labour Council provides a common voice for local unions in the North Coast region. It represents over 1,000 workers throughout the region, the media statement read.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist