Four people were found dead in a Richmond home on Jan. 25, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

Four people were found dead in a Richmond home on Jan. 25, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

All 4 victims in deadly Richmond shooting related, no suspects at large: IHIT

Homicide detectives say shooting was not gang related

The four people that died in a shooting at a Richmond home Monday (Jan. 24) evening were related, according to Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

RCMP believe the shooting took place in the 4500-block of Garden City Road on Monday night but were not called to the home until the next day.

However, Lee said during a press conference on Thursday, this was not a case of intimate partner violence nor was it a gang-related shooting.

“Everyone involved was found inside the residence,” Lee said, adding that autopsy results are expected to come in later today. No arrests have been made and there are no suspects at large.

All four people are considered victims at this time. One of the victims had a valid firearm possession and acquisition license, as well as access to a firearm.

Lee said that identities are not being released at this time as next of kin have not all been notified.

READ MORE: 4 people found dead in Richmond home following shooting, IHIT says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideIHIT

Previous story
Majority of shipping containers that fell off MV Zim Kingston still missing

Just Posted

Erin Trask teaching her students reading skills at Lax Kxeen Elementary School, on Jan. 26. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert teacher turns the page on literacy

A Canadian Coast ship, the Mcintyre Bay, sailing into Fairview dock in Prince Rupert, on Jan. 26. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Canadian Coast Guard celebrates 60 years

Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada closes recreational salmon fishing in the Skeena River watershed, including the Bulkley River. (Contributed Photo)
Skeena River First Nations outraged by Alaskan fisheries interception of salmon

No appointment necessary - just walk in to see the friendly faces of CDC nurses at the Jim Ciccone community-wide vaccine and booster clinic being held on Jan. 26 and 27. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Vaccines and boosters available now at walk-in clinic in Prince Rupert