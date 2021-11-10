Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s top doctor says COVID active cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

Province’s active case total now sits at just over 6,000

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the active cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 is also falling, but is still putting a lot of strain on the health system.

The province recorded 422 new cases of the virus, bringing the active total to just over 6,000.

There are 608 people in hospital with the illness, including 128 in intensive care.

There were eight more deaths, bringing that total to 3,159 since the pandemic began last year.

Hinshaw reminds Albertans they have to download their QR code to show proof of vaccination starting Monday in participating businesses under the restriction exemption program.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

Coronavirus

Previous story
North Pacific Cannery needs to reel in $400,000 cash influx
Next story
Increase in organ donors a breath of fresh air for B.C. lung transplant recipients

Just Posted

(File photo)
Wanted Wednesday — Kyle Thomas Howden

North Pacific Cannery National Historic Site is in need of $400,000 cash influx to stay operational, Mayor of Port Edward Knut Bjorndal said, on Nov. 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Pacific Cannery needs to reel in $400,000 cash influx

Pine Crest Townhomes landlord Steven Rodrozen, said on Nov. 2, they received no notices from evicted tenants to secure a first right of refusal on the renovated units. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
No first crack at renovated units for Prince Rupert Pine Crest evicted renters

A survey by BC Hydro, found British Columbians still ‘underprepared’ for storm-related power outages. (File photo)
Northern residents most prepared in B.C. to battle storm-related power outage: BC Hydro