Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks after the UCP (United Conservative Party) annual meeting in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks after the UCP (United Conservative Party) annual meeting in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Alberta to start lifting COVID restrictions, including vaccine passport

Premier Jason Kenney calls it a prudent plan to get Albertans’ lives back to normal

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the government will immediately start phasing out COVID-19 health restrictions.

He calls it a prudent plan to get Albertans’ lives back to normal as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline.

Kenney says the first step of the plan will see vaccine passports to access non-essential businesses, such as restaurants and bars, end tonight at midnight.

It will also remove a mask requirement for children under 12, including in schools, on Monday.

More to come…

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Previous story
Five more people admitted to ICU with COVID-19 as B.C. records 1,117 new cases
Next story
Mirau not seeking 3rd term municipal re-election

Just Posted

City Councillor Blair Mirau announced he will not seek third term reelection as he has had many life-changing events like marrying his wife Chelsea, and welcoming his son Rowan, since first being elected in 2014 at the age of 24. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mirau not seeking 3rd term municipal re-election

Paul Lagace, Prince Rupert tenant advocate who faced having to move out of the city and leave his job, fought and won his own eviction on Jan. 28. to remain in his rental unit. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert tenant advocate wins against landlord evicting him

A service outage on Feb. 8 caused interruption to internet and phone access in the region. (Black Press file photo)
Telecoms outage affected Prince Rupert RCMP

Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA, said Premier John Horgan has been a leader among the premiers across Canada in taking the initiative to call on the federal government to increase investment in health care. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
North Coast MLA voices support for more health care funding