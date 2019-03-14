Alberta Mountie’s stolen SUV found, but gun still missing

Calgary police found an unmarked RCMP vehicle that was stolen in the city this week, but there is no word on whether a loaded handgun that was inside it has been recovered.

Officials say the 2018 Nissan Rogue belongs to a Mountie who was on duty when the gun, identification and badge, soft-body armour, pepper spray, handcuffs and baton were left inside the vehicle before the officer went into a building Tuesday night.

READ MORE: B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The gun is described as a Smith and Wesson model.

The officer placed the keys inside a bag that was then put in a locker, but a thief or thieves stole it and gained access to the SUV parked outside.

Police located the abandoned vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

They say no one has been arrested but have not said if the SUV’s contents have been recovered.

(CTV Calgary)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter