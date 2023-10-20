Canadian Border Services Agency’s Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News file photo)

Canadian Border Services Agency’s Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News file photo)

Alberta man fined $7,500 for smuggling illegal gun magazines in Osoyoos

The gun magazines were over-capacity and bannned

An Alberta man was fined $7,500 after border agents caught him attempting to cross the border in Osoyoos with illegal over-capacity gun magazines.

Joby Stuart Bishop pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Oct. 5, according to a press release from the CBSA.

“CBSA officers at the Osoyoos border crossing and our criminal investigators work hard to keep our communities safe. Over-capacity gun magazines are now off the streets, and the accused has been held accountable,” said Derek Watson, direct of the Okanagan and Kootenay District of the CBSA.

In Penticton’s Provincial Court, Bishop admitted to attempting to bring the magazines across the Osoyoos border in violation of the Customs Act.

On Dec. 28, 2022, border agents sent him to a secondary examination, where they found the illegal items during their inspection.

In addition to the fine, Bishop was issued a two-year firearms prohibition.

READ ALSO: Province helps Oliver hospital’s ER doctor shortage

border agencygun laws

Previous story
Dean resignation calls relaunched for B.C. foster care failures
Next story
PODCAST: Stephen Fearing brings new music from Blackie and the Rodeo Kings

Just Posted

Police and firefighters did an investigation into the cause of the fire, which indicated nothing suspicious. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
House fire kills one, injures two Prince Rupert residents on Oct. 17

From left to right: student volunteers Nathaniel Nelson, Aubrey Hughes, Hannah Jackson, Talent Hardy at last year’s clothing drive. (Contributed)
Prince Rupert Middle School’s Winter Wear Walk returns for Oct. 25

The improved $10.5 million child care building will be next to Lax Kxeen Elementary in Hays Cove. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
111 new childcare spaces coming to Prince Rupert

Ridley Island, just south of Prince Rupert, is set to see a massive industrial overhaul after the PRPA's awaited announcement on Oct. 19. (Photo: Supplied)
$750 million cargo logistics project announced for Prince Rupert port