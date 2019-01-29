Alberta man charged in death of 24-year-old B.C. woman

June Rose, 24, of Burnaby, was found dead in a home in Bassano, Alta.

An Albertan man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a B.C. woman.

The body of 24-year-old June Rose, of Burnaby, was found in the early evening of Jan. 22 inside a home in Bassano, roughly 150 kilometres east of Calgary.

It was not clear why Rose was in the town.

Bassano RCMP said in a news release Monday that Chase Leland Hehr, 36, of Medicine Hat, was set to appear in provincial court in Brookswood on Wednesday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal
Next story
2 years after Quebec mosque killings, Islamophobia continues to rise

Just Posted

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Organization requests external review of Prince Rupert’s boil water notice

Community for Clean Water founder presented at the committee of the whole meeting Jan.28

Fifteen Rupert gymnasts qualify for Gymnastics BC tournament

Prince Rupert Gymnastics Club shines in Smithers tournament over the weekend

Junior Rainmakers win Coastal Clash Tournament

Prince Rupert’s Charles Hays Secondary School team went 3-0 over the weekend

Propane, coal and port expansion helped economy stabilize: says NDIT report

Second annual State of the North report released by Northern Development Initiative Trust

Prince Rupert students learn to make art on a string

String artist Anne Glover taught Prince Rupert students about string art this week

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

Most Read