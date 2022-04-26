Ramp onto the Digby Island Airport Ferry, which is set to be located under a waterfront improvement project, Richard Pucci, director of operations and intergovernmental affairs told the city council, on April 25. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Ramp onto the Digby Island Airport Ferry, which is set to be located under a waterfront improvement project, Richard Pucci, director of operations and intergovernmental affairs told the city council, on April 25. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Airport ferry relocation and waterfront improvements are closer at hand

We are now in the position to proceed with construction of this long-awaited project - Richard Pucci

The time has come to start construction on waterfront improvements, Richard Pucci, director of operations for the City of Prince Rupert, told the council on April 25.

A new ferry berth for the airport ferry and breakwater access for Gitxaala First Nation and additional eco-tourism and economic commercial opportunities were first announced in the 2030 Rupert Redesign Vision. The Rupert Redesign presentation was first shown to the public in December 2019 as one of the city council’s “strategic priorities” for waterfront redevelopment.

“Staff is confident we are now in a position to proceed with the construction of the long-awaited project,” Pucci stated in his written report included in the meeting agenda.

Significant progress has been made by city staff on this project, in tandem with partners Gitxaala First nation, the province, and CN Rail.

“Relocation of the airport ferry will create a more direct link between the community and our airport, and also reduce the future rail/traffic delayed at the current ferry location. The project will also incorporate the enhancement of the existing Rotary Waterfront Park,” the report stated.

Costs on the endeavour will have no bearing or impact on the budget Pucci said, as the project is fully supported by grant funding.

The city council passed a resolution for the project to be awarded under the new Master Service Agreement (MSA) to CT Northern Contractors Alliance Limited Partnership (CTNCA). During the BCBid proposal call, staff noted that the project would likely be awarded via the MSA, Pucci’s report stated.

 
Ramp off the Digby Island Ferry returning from the airport in June 2021. The ferry dock is slated for a new location under a waterfront improvement project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

