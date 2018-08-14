Digby Island Ferry is due for its refit in April 2019. (File photo)

Airport ferry due for a refit

City of Prince Rupert-owned ferry to have mechanical and structural repairs in April 2019

Built in 1970, the Digby Island Ferry is due for a refit.

The city-owned ferry requires structural and mechanical repairs and some touching up next spring, which shouldn’t affect passengers travelling to and from the airport.

“The city will be using a tug and barge operation as an alternative for transportation to the airport on Digby Island during the ferry’s estimated three week refit, which is scheduled for April, 2019. This time frame was selected to get ahead of the three-flight Air Canada summer schedule. There will be no interruption in service to and from the airport during the spring refit,” said Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the city, in an email.

RELATED: Air Canada adds afternoon summer flight out of YPR

Every five years the airport ferry has a refit. Stewart said funds are set aside every year for this purpose. The ferry has an operating budget of $1,435,000 for 2018.

The city is accepting bids from companies to update the ferry until Aug. 17.

In May, the ferry required maintenance to one of its engines. A tug assisted the vessel on the crossing to ensure passengers made it to the airport safely.

RELATED: Airport ferry down an engine


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Plaque that replaced Macdonald statue at Victoria city hall vandalized
Next story
Trump and Omarosa spar over claim he used N-word

Just Posted

Airport ferry due for a refit

City of Prince Rupert-owned ferry to have mechanical and structural repairs in April 2019

Rescuing reptiles in Prince Rupert

‘Snake whisperer’ Crystal Gilbert heals and rehomes injured pets

Rupertites compete in half-marathon Babine mountain race

Hah Nic Na’ Aah trail run had 55 northwestern B.C. runners climb more than 1,000 metres

$67M for two emergency towing vessels for B.C. coast

Government of Canada awarded a contract to lease two vessels from New Brunswick

Stage shots from 20th annual Udderfest

Photos from Udderfest 2018 in Prince Rupert’s Tom Rooney Theatre

Heart of Our City: Sandy Smith’s gift of knowledge

In Prince Rupert, Sandy Smith teaches others how to weave cedar — for free

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Charges pending after two poachers arrested for salmon fishing at night

Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

West coast city narrowly beats Toronto, but is bested by Calgary

Plaque that replaced Macdonald statue at Victoria city hall vandalized

Less than 24 hours after plaque was installed, an ‘X’ had been scratched through the centre

UPDATED: Cars plunge in Italian highway bridge collapse; 25 killed

Five more people are injured and in serious condition

Court hearing on Humboldt Broncos fundraising to test Saskatchewan law

The money has yet to be distributed because Saskatchewan has legislation known as the Informal Public Appeals Act

Fredericton police release scene of shooting spree, but ‘damage’ remains

Residents of a Fredericton apartment complex may not be able to return home just yet

Bus crash in Ecuador kills 23 people, injures 14

The bus hit another vehicle in an area known as dead man’s curve on Tuesday

Most Read