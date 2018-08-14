Airport ferry due for a refit

City of Prince Rupert-owned ferry to have mechanical and structural repairs in April 2019

Built in 1970, the Digby Island Ferry is due for a refit.

The city-owned ferry requires structural and mechanical repairs and some touching up next spring, which shouldn’t affect passengers travelling to and from the airport.

“The city will be using a tug and barge operation as an alternative for transportation to the airport on Digby Island during the ferry’s estimated three week refit, which is scheduled for April, 2019. This time frame was selected to get ahead of the three-flight Air Canada summer schedule. There will be no interruption in service to and from the airport during the spring refit,” said Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the city, in an email.

Every five years the airport ferry has a refit. Stewart said funds are set aside every year for this purpose. The ferry has an operating budget of $1,435,000 for 2018.

The city is accepting bids from companies to update the ferry until Aug. 17.

In May, the ferry required maintenance to one of its engines. A tug assisted the vessel on the crossing to ensure passengers made it to the airport safely.

