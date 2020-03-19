Air Canada cancels flights to and from Prince Rupert

Air Canada has announced cancelled flight services on the Vancouver to Prince Rupert route and back, as of April 1, continuing until April 30.

“We continue to adapt our schedule and capacity in response to COVID-19 and have postponed launches or extended the temporary suspension of several routes, ” Air Canada said in a public statement.

“Air Canada will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule as appropriate, ” the Air Canada statement said.

The delay until April 1st, to cancel flights is to assist those who are making their way home from other areas currently, said Lee Brain, mayor in a social media post, when questioned by a local resident.

“This is giving them time and the industries in the area time to respond. At this stage anyone traveling should self-isolate regardless of which location they’re coming from,” Brain said.

Essential airport services such as access for emergency medical evacuations, runway maintenance, and the ability to receive supplies will continue to be maintained, said the Prince Rupert Airport Authority (PRAA) and the City of Prince Rupert in a joint statement.

“To accommodate the reduced number of staff that will be travelling to and from the airport, the airport ferry will run on a reduced schedule. In addition, airport ferry staff will be on call to accommodate other emergency needs as they arise,” the statement said.

Remaining staff have been directed to take appropriate precautions with respect to social distancing, self-isolation if they are symptomatic or have recently returned from travel, and other hygiene practices as recommended by Provincial authorities.

The community should be assured that regular monitoring of the ongoing circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic and adjusted service levels, in line with the advice of health authorities, are occurring.

“At the same time, we will continue to guarantee that air access in and out of Prince Rupert is possible if it is needed in emergency situations. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” said the City of Prince Rupert and PRAA.

