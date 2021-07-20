Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada announces dozens of U.S. routes as border restrictions ease

55 routes to 34 destinations will add up to 220 daily Air Canada flights between the two countries

Air Canada is adding dozens of routes to the United States as part of its summer schedule, with the change coming after the federal government loosened border restrictions Monday.

The airline says the 55 routes to 34 destinations will add up to 220 daily Air Canada flights between the two countries.

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be able to enter Canada with relaxed testing measures and without mandatory hotel quarantines as of Aug. 9.

The additional flights are at airports in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

The airline says its regular onboard services for things like food will resume on trans-border flights that are longer than two hours.

Air Canada says its schedule is still subject to change based on changes in the pandemic.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Air CanadaCoronavirus

Previous story
Another 156 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C. since Friday
Next story
Delta variant accounts for 83% of U.S. cases, says CDC

Just Posted

Renovations to Prince Rupert Regional Hospital’s main floor lobby, emergency room, and operating room are listed in a request for proposal posted July 16 on BC Bid by Northern Health. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
P.R. hospital plans reno’s to lobby, operating and emergency rooms

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

Foster homes are urgently needed in Prince Rupert as the local SPCA is over capacity due to effects from wildfires and animal victims needing assistance across the province. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Animal victims in wildfires affecting Prince Rupert SPCA

Cruise ships will be welcome in our waters as of Nov.1. ending the pandemic prohibition on the tourist vessels. The Ponant Line’s second-to-last call on Oct. 5, 2019 was unknown at the time to be one of the last cruise ships as Prince Rupert waved goodbye to berthings in 2020 due to COVID-19. (The Northern View file photo)
Cruise ship prohibition ended, announced Transport Minister