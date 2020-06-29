The AGM for the Lester Centre of the Arts was held by zoom conference on June 24, 2020, with the inaugural TEDx Event being mentioned as highlight of the year. In this photo, guest speakers at the TEDx Event held at the Lester Centre of the Arts on Friday, Apr. 19, 2019. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

AGM takes centre stage

Lester Centre presented annual reports on June 24

The bi-annual production scheduled for the Lester Centre of the Arts, Disaster, may have been a bit of a foreshadowing for the 2020 theatre season, but at the AGM the critique of the venue’s performance and a re-cap of the season’s expenditures held few surprises. It even offered an encore for improved revenue over expenditure from the 2018 fiscal year to 2019.

In March all upcoming events at the venue were cancelled due to the coronavirus entering from stage left and the curtains have remained closed since. Despite the unpredicted empty stage, the AGM went ahead as planned, with the major players participating on June 24, via Zoom teleconference.

“We might be setting ourselves up for some adventure, but we never could have predicted this,” Kristy Tillman, president of the Lester Centre board said, referring to the empty-seat fallout from COVID-19.

READ MORE: Vivace’s super-voices rang through Prince Rupert

Stealing the spotlight were the three main acts throughout the meeting — funding grant, capital expenses, and new board members.

The three-year funding agreement with the City of Prince Rupert is essential to the centre’s vitality and reached its end, Tillman said in her annual report to the board.

The $126,000 operating grant from the city is the annual infusion of funds to the venue’s operations. An increased funding agreement of $140,000 per year was negotiated by both parties for a further term, at the end of 2019.

Capital expenditures to improve the plumbing were undertaken in 2019 by the city, to upgrade the HVAC system with the replacement of controls to the air handling unit. The installation of a sump pump and other plumbing repairs were also completed.

Two new directors were voted in, replacing Molly Hembroff and Marg Lorette, both of whom have served their consecutive limit of six years. Voted in to replace them were Teresa Mackareth and Toni Carlson to fill out the 10 member board. Already in position are Kristy Tillman, president; Shawn Yeung, vice-president; Alexander Hembroff, treasurer; Diane Rabel; Janet Beil, school district appointee; and Nick Adey, city council appointee.

“With the departure of Michael Gurney (general manger) in May of this year, the board is planning on a concentrated recruitment campaign later this year, once the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions allow for the assumption of activities at the centre,” Tillman said.

Slightly upstaged by the three main acts, but deserving of an ovation, the revenue over expenditure was improved by more than $38,400 in the Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 fiscal year of 2019, compared to 2018.

The 32nd season of the centre presented a range of Canadian performers and genres, from modern dance to world music, Tillman said.

“The season provided an opportunity to experiment with promotional partnerships and to develop new audiences in an effort to increase attendance. In addition to the eight touring performances we also mounted three community productions including an inaugural TEDx Prince Rupert conference event, and a three-performance production of Neil Simon’s play Rumours,” Tillman said.

READ MORE: Bon Debarras had audience dancing in the aisles

Other performances and regular bookings included the B.C. annual dance competition, the Charles Hays production of Nine to Five the Musical, Ring System Studios, presentations of Jingle Bell Rock and Rock Stock as well as many School District 52 presentations.

“We also worked with community organizations to present family focused entertainers, Norman Foot and Charlotte Diamond, and we’re proud to collaborate with the Harbour Theatre Society in opening its Udder Theatre Festival,” Tillman said.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

Just Posted

AGM takes centre stage

Lester Centre presented annual reports on June 24

Evictions to resume

Landlords with existing orders can file for enforcement on July 2nd

Province supports emergency preparedness in communities

It’s not ‘if’ an emergency will happen but ‘when’

Teachers run this town

Staff at PRMS complete a physical education of the city by walking each street in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Labour Council votes in new members with vision for the future

Tom Kertes, president of PRLC said new board is eager to create connections to strengthen community

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Most Read