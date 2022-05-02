Aftermath of Belmont Hotel fire in Prince Rupert

A bulldozed Belmont Hotel still smoulders on May 2 more than 15 hours after an initial Prince Rupert Fire Rescue call out to the adjacent building Roses Oriental Food and Gifts. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)A bulldozed Belmont Hotel still smoulders on May 2 more than 15 hours after an initial Prince Rupert Fire Rescue call out to the adjacent building Roses Oriental Food and Gifts. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Additional pumps spray water to cool down hotspots on May 2 after a fire the night before razed the Belmont Hotel and caused substantial damage to Roses Oriental Food and Gifts. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Additional pumps spray water to cool down hotspots on May 2 after a fire the night before razed the Belmont Hotel and caused substantial damage to Roses Oriental Food and Gifts. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue department is asking the public is asked to avoid the area where the Belmon Hotel stood until a fire razed it on May 1. Hotspots are still being cooled by fire crews 15 hours after the first response. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Prince Rupert Fire Rescue department is asking the public is asked to avoid the area where the Belmon Hotel stood until a fire razed it on May 1. Hotspots are still being cooled by fire crews 15 hours after the first response. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Fire ripped through the Belmont Hotel, after starting in an adjacent building and jumping to the hotel. Fire crews worked from the initial call at 8:55 p.m. on May 1st to 2 a.m. on May 2, to control the blaze. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Fire ripped through the Belmont Hotel, after starting in an adjacent building and jumping to the hotel. Fire crews worked from the initial call at 8:55 p.m. on May 1st to 2 a.m. on May 2, to control the blaze. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

More than 15 hours after the first call to attend a downtown building fire in the 400 block of Third Ave. Prince Rupert Rescue Crews were still in attendance on May 2.

Hot spots where the decimated Belmont Hotel once stood were being monitored by crews, with water pumps cooling off the debris after the nighttime fire on May 1.

“At 8:55 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a confirmed structure fire on the 700 block or 3rd Ave,” Chad Cooper, deputy fire chief.

Initial witness reports to The Northern View indicated the fire appeared to have started in a closed-up business, Rose’s Oriental Food and Gifts, which was adjacent to the Belmont Hotel.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from Rose’s Oriental shop. Firefighters got a quick knockdown on the fire. The fire transitioned into the roof and jumped into the Belmont.”

Cooper said crews worked aggressively to stop the fire from spreading across the flat torch down tar roof. However, once the tar starts burning, it becomes difficult to put the fire out.

Stories excavating was called in to bulldoze the hotel due to an old balloon construction method of the building, which has no fire breaks and creates void spaces for fire to travel to quite quickly, Cooper said.

“Fire crews aggressively tried to stop the fire from laterally spreading through adjoining buildings. However, due to structural integrity concerns, fire crews transitioned to the defensive. Heavy equipment was brought in to help cut a fire break.”

It took thirteen firefighters and three trucks to contain the blaze and get it under control by 2 a.m. on May 2. No injuries were reported by liquor store staff or first responders.

“We did a search of the Belmont, but we didn’t make entry into Roses because there was too much fire damage. There was already collapse in there,” Cooper said.

The investigation into the fire’s origin is ongoing and may take a few days to determine the cause, the deputy fire chief said.

 
K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

City of Prince Rupertfire

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.

Previous story
VIDEO: North Vancouver community gathers in solidarity with Ukraine
Next story
B.C. expands disaster flood assistance for farmers, small businesses

Just Posted

A bulldozed Belmont Hotel still smoulders on May 2 more than 15 hours after an initial Prince Rupert Fire Rescue call out to the adjacent building Roses Oriental Food and Gifts. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Aftermath of Belmont Hotel fire in Prince Rupert

A fire engulfed a downtown business building on May 1 with Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews attending assisted by RCMP and BC Ambulance services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Belmont Hotel burns in downtown building fire

Landlords in Prince Rupert may be affected by new municipal legislation passed by the city council on April, 25. Rules, fines, maintenance standards and renovations are addressed in the new business licencing byaws. (File photo)
Restrictions on evictions in Prince Rupert

Photo supplied Elections BC A map showing B.C.’s 87 provincial electoral districts as of 2022. Up to six new electoral districts could be added in time for the next provincial election in 2024, and public input on possible changes is now being sought.
B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission seeks input from northerners