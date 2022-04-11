AFFNO holds “The Conspiracy of Murder” dinner

A dead journalist character is carried out of the annual AFFNO Murder mystery dinner in Kitimat on April 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media) AFFNO Murder Mystery, Bon Cop Bad Cop table outbid the other diner for a $75 box of baked dessert treats on April 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media) Tweetie Rose who belongs to the “birds aren’t real movement was played Christine Maggs at the AFFNO annual murder mystery fundraiser on April 9, in Kitimat. (K-J Millar/Black Press Media) Binny Paul played the role of a conspiracy theorist believing the Illuminati was after her while trying to avoid the accusation of murder in the AFFNO annual murder mystery fundraiser on April 9, in Kitimat. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media) AFFNO “The Conspiracy of Murder” cast members came from Prince Rupert, Terrace, and Kitimat to perform at Hirsche Creek Golf and Curling Club, on April 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media) Alexandre Chavanne-Wallace portrayed Inspector Lafarrte in the AFFNO annual murder mystery fundraiser on April 9, in Kitimat. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media) The character Teesha Jackson played by Maya Brown was a young widow of murdered journalist in the AFFNO annual murder mystery fundraiser on April 9, in Kitimat. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media) Patrick Witwicki plays Jebediah Wilson, a”patriot” who hates fake news, alongside Alexandre Chavanne-Wallace playing the Inspector in the AFFNO annual murder mystery fundraiser on April 9, in Kitimat. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media) Teenage mystery solver Nancy Drew won the best costume prize and was worn by Nadine Perschel-Graham at the AFFNO annual murder mystery fundraiser on April 9, in Kitimat. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media) Lou Beddard tipped his ten-gallon hat when playing the part of Reggie “Tex” McCoy in the AFFNO annual murder mystery fundraiser on April 9, in Kitimat. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media) Lesley Macalisdair portrays a public relations officer who believes in the falsity of the moon landing, with the character Clair Luneman, in the AFFNO annual murder mystery fundraiser on April 9, in Kitimat. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media) Shaquina Heaven is a flat-earther played by Emmiline Millar, in The Conspiracy of Murder, the AFFNO annual murder mystery fundraiser on April 9, in Kitimat. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media)

A murder under a host of conspiracy theories occurred at the annual Association des francophones et francophiles (AFFNO) Murder Mystery Dinner in Kitimat on April 9.

More than 65 attendees and cast from Prince Rupert, Terrace and the host city participated throughout the evening in “The Conspiracy of Murder” deciphering ‘who dun it.”

The premises of the mystery built on the death of a successful journalist. Comedy was interwoven with renowned world conspiracy theories such as the Illuminati, flat earthers, fake moon landing, fake news, and birds are not real but are actually flying spies.

The annual fundraising event for the francophone non-profit took place at Hirsch Creek Golf and Curling Club with a sold-out ticketed function.

A dessert auction with goods provided by Hale Kitimat landed a top bid of $75 for a box of baked treats by the Bon Cop Bad Cop table. Cooks Jewellers supplied the auction pièce de résistance, which resulted in a bidding battle for a pair of earrings, netting the non-profit organization $200 in gains.

Many dressed in optional costumes for dinner with tin-foil hats adorning the heads of many in attendance. However, it was the teenage sleuth costume of Nancy Drew, worn by Nadine Perschel-Graha, which generated the loudest cheers and applause to attract the best costume prize.

The next AFFNO Murder Mystery Dinner will be held in Prince Rupert in October, with the date yet to be released.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multi-Media Journalist