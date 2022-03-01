AFFNO event sells out in Kitimat

The Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) sold out their Franco-Fun Festival.

The event took place at the Hirsch Creek Golf & Winter Club on Feb. 27. A total of 100 tickets were sold after some COVID-19 related restrictions eased on Feb. 16.

“We sold out the event with 100 tickets after the restrictions eased and with permission from Hirsch Creek Golf and Winter Club and Serena who were amazing without them we wouldn’t have been able to pull this off,” said Patrick Witwicki Executive Director of AFFNO.

The festival served traditional francophone food which included baked beans, hard-boiled eggs, crepes and poutine.

It has been now two years since the last festival was held in Kitimat and organizers were happy to see the event return.

“It’s just amazing, beyond amazing that we were able to do this, even a month ago I didn’t know if we’d be allowed,” said Witwicki. “Just being able to be here and do it everyone was so patient it took over an hour for everyone to get their food because of the covid rules, it was just fantastic there were a lot of smiles, everyone had a good time the music was great.”

Live music was played by Denis Gagné and Marc-Olivier Chouinard. Door prizes were also given away which included maple syrup along with one of the sugar shack moose. Kitimat’s Mayor Phil Germuth was also excited to see the festival return.

”This is great its been 2 years without and it’s great to have this celebration back in Kitimat, AFFNO does a great job promoting the french culture in our community,” said Germuth.

AFFNO events will continue across the northwest in March and April. On Mar. 5 the Smithers festival returns to Hudson Bay Mountain. The Sugar Shack Festival will also be returning in Prince Rupert on Mar. 12. In Kitimat on Apr. 9 there will be a murder mystery event and the theme will be a conspiracy to murder.