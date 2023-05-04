Photo taken by the Scharfenberg Clan on May 2 evening. (Facebook)

Aerial view of destructive flooding in Cache Creek

‘Scharfenberg Clan’ shot drone footage of the village on May 3

Residents of Cache Creek are taking to social media to share photos and videos of their village’s flooding devastation.

Cache Creek was placed under a local state of emergency on May 2 and as of May 3, there were 11 properties on alert and 14 on evacuation order due to the flooding.

At least one home has been lost, although a property assessment has yet to be completed, and the village’s fire hall has what emergency information coordinator Mary Coomber called, “ a river running through it.”

Yet, residents continue to band together and help one another to salvage private residences. The village is also working to protect critical infrastructure, such as water mains and hydro, from the flood.

One family, the Scharfenberg Clan, took it upon themselves to take an aerial view of the flooding devastation and share it on social media so others would know what the current situation is that the small community of fewer than 1,000 residents is dealing with.

“We’re thankful to live in this small community. Even during these stressful times, everybody bonds together and shows up to help each other out. It sure makes things like this a lot easier to handle,” said Kevin Scharfenberg.

More to come.

READ MORE: 1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods

READ MORE: Highway 97 closed at Cache Creek due to flooding

