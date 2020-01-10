Advisory for both Hwy 16 and Hwy 37, North Coast snowfall warning

Rupert residents travelling to Terrace, Kitimat areas will encounter heavy snowfall

BC Drive has set an advisory for both Hwy 16 and Hwy 37 due to limited visibility with snow. Drivers are warned to watch for slippery sections caused by compact snow. Gusty outflows winds will at times lead to reduced visibility.

Heavy snow continues to fall as another frontal system passes through the B.C. coast, according to Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning is currently in effect for the North Coast inland sections, including Terrace and Kitimat. Another 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall by this evening, Jan. 10 for the region.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

According to The Weather Network, 8.1 cm of snowfall is expected today in Terrace and 14.2 cm in Kitimat.

The storm is expected to weaken by the end of today.

READ MORE: Terrace and Kitimat resurface from snowstorm weekend

This morning has left approximately 233 BC Hydro customers without power north of Terrace, alongside Kalum Lake Road, and 36 in Hazelton caused by a fallen tree that knocked down wires. Crews on currently working to restore service.

Yesterday, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the North Coast and Haida Gwaii with winds predicted to reach 90 km per hour in some areas.

The public can monitor alerts and forecasts by Environment Canada online. Drivers are encouraged to drive slowly and check Drive BC before departure to prepare for any weather delays.

 


