B.C. Ferries announced this morning that due to adverse weather conditions on the North Coast a pair of upcoming Northern Expedition sailings will be cancelled.

The 10 p.m. Monday Skidegate bound sailing that was due to leave Prince Rupert will no longer be running, and as a result neither will the 10 a.m. Tuesday ferry scheduled to depart from Skidegate back to Prince Rupert.

Alex Kurial | Journalist