Cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and guinea pigs will be available for 50 per cent off on Nov. 9 (Black Press File Photo)

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Anyone who has been thinking of adopting a pet should head down to their local BC SCPA shelter this weekend.

The second annual Fall Head Over Tales in Love event on Nov. 9 will see animals at each branch across BC available for adoption at a reduced fee.

Most animals, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, rats and guinea pigs will be available for 50 per cent off the adoption fee and BC Pet Registry fee. Additional adoption discounts for farm animals will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

ALSO READ: BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

“This adoption event was such a success last year that each of our 36 adoption facilities are eager to find loving homes for animals in our care,” said Mark Takhar, BC SPCA’s chief operations officer in a statement. “Welcoming a rescued animal into your home is a rewarding experience for everyone involved. As always, our top priority is to ensure that every animal finds their perfect people, so our usual matching process will be in effect for this event.”

ALSO READ: New BC SPCA program helps dog owners find the right trainer

Takhar said the event is important, because the high rate of adoptions in a single day allows the BC SPCA to care for additional vulnerable animals in the community.

In 2018, the first Fall Head Over Tails in Love event saw a total of 212 pets adopted, representing 40 per cent of the animals in SCPA care at the time. in total in 2018, the BC SPCA found homes for 14,000 animals.

For more information on the event, or to find your local shelter, visit spca.bc.ca

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home
Next story
Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Just Posted

Arts, culture and sport get a boost in Prince Rupert

More than $140,000 heading to city through B.C. Community Gaming Grants

Prince Rupert resident outraged by RCMP decision to shoot deer, multiple times, without warning

RCMP and BC Conservation Officer decided only humane decision was to put animal down

Harley Riders secure hefty holiday haul

Salvation Army the beneficiary of donation that will bring hundreds of toys to local kids

Faculty at Terrace UNBC campus join strike after failed negotiations

Unfair working conditions required job action demonstration, protesters say

Helin facing seven in upcoming Lax Kw’alaams elections

Thirty-six councillors are running and eleven as trustees

Heart of Our City: Langille is only getting better with experience

Scott Langille took a year off from school to better Prince Rupert’s community

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

$20 million lottery ticket purchased in Telkwa

The name of the winner has not been released to the media

Most Read