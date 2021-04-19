Ellen Witherly member of the Prince Rupert Rotary Club, spends some time on April 14 painting the city name letters at McClymont Park. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Acts of Kindness Day being honoured in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Rotary Club is encouraging acts of kindness all week long

Acts of Kindness Day is on April 19 but Prince Rupert Rotary Club is encouraging acts of kindness all week long.

Lori Wilson Rotary Club member said the day is in recognition of the Rotary International founder, Paul Harris’ birthday. and Rotary clubs are asked to do acts of kindness in their communities to honour him.

Anyone who has entered Prince Rupert since April 15, will have seen the beautified McBride St. gateway at McClymont Park which has been repainted and had new flags hung to welcome entrants to the city. More than 1o Rotarian volunteers literally got on their hand and knees to clean up and paint the ground mounted Prince Rupert banner which hasn’t been done in almost four years, Bev Killbery 2021 president-elect, said.

“We try to strive for a week of doing acts of kindness for the community,” Killbery said. “Given the situation we are in now [with the pandemic] it’s nice if there are others doing acts of kindness. As Rotarians, we’re benefitted by a whole week of giving to the community.”

Wilson said the Prince Rupert club has been completing highway clean up for a couple of years now and will be collecting garbage along the roadside again on April 24.

“We thought the timing was perfect for another cleanup as our act of kindness,” she said. “The weather is good, it fits in with Rotary’s new area of focus, which is the environment. It’s something that we can do together as club members, along with friends and family, while maintaining all COVID-19 protocols.”

“Rotary’s goal is to improve our communities, whether it be our local community or the wider global community and to facilitate that, Rotary has seven areas of focus which give us some important priories to concentrate on,” Wilson said.

“The Areas of Focus are: peace building and conflict resolution; basic education and literacy; disease prevention and treatment (eradication of Polio worldwide is a major goal that is almost complete); water sanitation and hygiene; community economic development; maternal and child health; supporting the environment, which is a new focus as of last year,” she said.

Bob Killbery member of Prince Rupert Rotary Cub brushes up the appearance of the Prince Rupert gateway letters at McClymont Park on April 15.(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Members of Prince Rupert Rotary Club give a facelift to the city gateway on McBride on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The new standards are evident as they wave to entrants at the city gateway which received a freshen up during the week of April 15 by the Prince Rupert Rotary Club members. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Rotary club members freshened the appearance of the city gateway along McBride during the week of April 15 with painted letters and newly hanging flags. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view

Blair Mirau, Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society CEO, is seen in a hydroponic greenhouse the society purchased in 2020 to promote food stability and local supply. (Photo: supplied)
A ball balances on the rim. New basketball court surfaces and nets will be installed as part of the McBride Street Multi-sport Court Redevelopment project to which Pembina donated $20,000. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Ben Spencer has overcome the challenges of having a tenth-grade education and imparts the importance of education by teaching Sm’alygax to students. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
FILE – Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have agreed to sign a memorandum on rights and title with B.C. and Ottawa, but elected chiefs are demanding it be called off over lack of consultation. (Thom Barker photo)
In this image from NASA, NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA via AP)
(Pixabay)
New figures show Canadian housing prices outpacing those in other developed countries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Russ Ball (left) and some of the team show off the specimen after they were able to remove it Friday. Photo supplied
Joudelie King wants to get out and live life to the fullest, but there are places she can’t go because they don’t meet her accessibility needs. (submitted photo)
British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Rogers logo is photographed in Toronto on Monday, September 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
People are shown at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
