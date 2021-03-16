Acropolis outbreak declared over

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window, from inside Acropolis Manor where a COVID-19 outbreak took hold on Jan 19. Rose was vaccinated for the virus on Jan. 20 and as of Feb. 25 has remained virus free. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A COVID-19 outbreak at Acropolis Manor, Prince Rupert’s long-term care facility and seniors home has been declared over, Northern Health announced on March 16.

The outbreak was first declared on Jan. 19 when three staff and four residents tested positive for the virus. Numbers rose significantly in the following weeks to eventually 33 residents, and 24 staff being infected. Sixteen residents of the home died from COVID-19 during the outbreak.

There have been no new cases since February 10, 2021, Northern Health stated. Two consecutive 14-day-periods of no new cases are required before an outbreak can be declared over.

“Acropolis Manor is clear and has no active cases of COVID-19,” Eryn Collins communications manager for Northern Health said.

“Northern Health appreciates the patience and understanding of Acropolis Manor residents and families, and the dedication of staff and physicians who continued to provide excellent care during challenging circumstances. And NH again extends condolences to the families, caregivers and friends of those residents who have passed away,” the health authority stated.

Northern Health Public Health continues to actively monitor and follow up all laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and patients at any NH facilities.

K-J Millar | Journalist

