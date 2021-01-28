Acropolis Manor resident dies from COVID-19

Case numbers are up at the Prince Rupert seniors and longterm care facility - 38 cases

On Jan 27th a resident of Acropolis Manor died due to a COVID-19 outbreak declared just nine days earlier on Jan. 19. The manor had remained without COVID-19 cases for just less than a year from the start of the pandemic. (Northern View File Photo)

A resident of Acropolis Manor has died due to COVID-19. Acropolis Manor is Prince Rupert’s long term health care facility and seniors home.

“We are saddened to confirm that one resident who had tested positive in association with this outbreak, has passed away. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this individual, and the staff who provided their care,” Eryn Collins communications manager for Northern Health said, on Jan. 28.

The resident passed away on January 27, Collins said.

After just less than a year of having no COVID-19 cases at the manor, case numbers as of Jan. 28 have now risen to 24 residents and 14 staff members since the outbreak was first declared on Jan. 19. All cases have been lab-confirmed cases.

“Ongoing monitoring and testing of staff and residents at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert has identified additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Collins said. “

Vaccines were administered to all Acropolis Manor residents who wanted and were medically able to receive the dose on January 20. Staff were also provided the vaccine.

K-J Millar | Journalist

