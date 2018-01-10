Acklands-Grainger to close after 53 years in Prince Rupert

After 53 years in Prince Rupert, Acklands Grainger will close its doors on April 20. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

After 53 years in Prince Rupert, the Acklands-Grainger supply store will close its doors on April 20.

“The company, as with many other companies, is moving to an online centre basis, shipping direct to customer,” manager Jason Sande said.

Staff learned of the decision in early November. Sande, who has worked for the company for 10 years, plans to leave town once the store at 155 George Hills Way closes.

“We’ve had a lot of response from our customers. Not very many happy people — another store leaving Prince Rupert,” Sande said. “It’s been not warmly received.”

The closure will happen in stages, and Sande said there will be inventory blowout on select items. The building will be put up for sale, but the manager said he hasn’t heard of any buyers yet.

