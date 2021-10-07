No serious injuries have been reported but traffic is held up following an accident near Topley this morning (Oct. 7, 2021). (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

No serious injuries have been reported but traffic is held up following an accident near Topley this morning (Oct. 7, 2021). (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Accident closes Hwy 16 at Topley

No serious injuries reported

Highway 16 near Topley between Houston and Burns Lake is closed following a morning accident involving a fuel truck.

Emergency crews responded and traffic in both directions has been at a stand still for most of the morning. There are unconfirmed reports of a fire at the location.

A statement from the provincial ambulance service said it received a call at 9 a.m.

“Paramedics responded to the scene, but there were no serious injuries and no one was transported to hospital,” the statement indicated.

Drive B.C. indicates the accident took place between Howells Road and Montgomery Road, one kilometre east of Topley.

No detour is available and there is no time yet of an estimated re-opening.

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections rise, 752 confirmed Wednesday
Next story
Regalia gives a sense of pride and identity

Just Posted

No serious injuries have been reported but traffic is held up following an accident near Topley this morning (Oct. 7, 2021). (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Accident closes Hwy 16 at Topley

Lornelia Cousins, general manager, and Robin Chacko, department manager, hold the cheque worth $2,435.01 to be donated to the Salvation Army on Oct. 4. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Half of McHappy Day funds raised for the Salvation Army

Northwest B.C. had a comparatively lower per capita daily rate of new COVID-19 cases compared to most of the north and central parts of the province between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
New COVID-19 cases remain steady in northwest B.C.

The winning ticket was sold in Prince Rupert. (BCLC submitted photo)
Lotto 6/49 winning ticket sold in Prince Rupert