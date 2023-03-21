An 18-year-old Abbotsford driver has been charged after allegedly spitting in the face of two officers following a traffic stop on Monday night (March 20). His parents’ Honda CRV was also impounded for seven days. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

An 18-year-old Abbotsford driver has been charged after allegedly spitting in the face of two officers following a traffic stop on Monday night (March 20). His parents’ Honda CRV was also impounded for seven days. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Abbotsford teen driver spits in face of cops following traffic stop

18-year-old driver receives slew of charges, including parents’ car impounded for seven days

An 18-year-old Abbotsford man has been charged after allegedly failing to comply with police and then spitting in the face of the two arresting officers after a traffic violation.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the incident took place Monday (March 20) at about 11:15 p.m.

He said officers doing routine patrols along South Fraser Way at Clearbrook Road saw a black Honda CRV travelling 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Walker said, over the next couple of minutes, the officers saw the vehicle fail to stop at a controlled intersection, fail to signal, tailgate another car and pass another vehicle over a double solid line. The vehicle reached a speed of 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, he said.

Walker said, after the driver was stopped by police, he failed to identify himself and show his driver’s licence.

“After several further attempts to have this driver comply voluntarily, the driver continued to refuse and spat in the face of the two arresting officers,” he said.

Sukhmann Sidhu has been charged with assaulting a police officer and obstruction. He also received a ticket for excessive speed and several other Motor Vehicle Act offences – totalling $816 in fines – and his parents’ vehicle was impounded for seven days.

RELATED: Stolen vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford leads to arrest

abbotsfordBreaking NewscrimePolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Food inflation in Canada shows signs of easing, but grocery prices to remain high

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Figure Skating Club dazzled the audience on March 11 at their annual skating spectacular, with this year’s theme of “Welcome to the 60s”. More than 200 attended the event, which fundraised more than $4,500 for the club. A special treat for spectators and skaters was when Coach Tamara Ward sharpened her blades in a goal-raising challenge to her students that if they raised more than $3,000 she would skate a solo in the show. (Photos: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
‘Welcome to the 60s’ skating spectacular dazzled Prince Rupert audiences

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach tabled a private member’s bill which he believes will help protect airline passengers on March 20. He is pictured here at the second-anniversary ceremony of the sinking of tug Ingenika on Feb. 10 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
Skeena-Bulkey Valley MP tables bill to increase airline passenger protection

Prince Rupert’s Geraldine McLean is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren after winning $100,000 on a BC Lottery Bingo Scratch card which she redeemed on March 14 in Vancouver. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert resident wins $100K on a bingo scratch lottery card

Kim Kahl the Rupert frontman, to Vancouver-based AC/DC tribute band, Rock or Bust, belts out good old rock’n’roll in Prince Rupert in Oct. 2022. The band is due for a repeat performance on March 24 at the Lester Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
It’s Rock or Bust in Prince Rupert and Terrace for the AC/DC tribute band’s northern tour