Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

An Abbotsford man has been charged after he allegedly held a Taser in each hand and charged at a police officer.

Const. Jody Thomas said the incident took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when police were called by a person who said the son of a neighbour was being violent towards his parents.

Thomas said an officer arrived at the residence in the Eagle Mountain area, and a man “charged out the door” holding a Taser in each hand.

Thomas didn’t know the details, but the officer was able to arrest the man, who was then discovered to be carrying a third Taser in his back waistline.

RELATED: B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

RELATED: Traffic stop turns up two swords, Taser, drugs and cash

The officer was not harmed, Thomas said.

Avraj Grewal, 21, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing an unauthorized non-firearm, and assault.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear, and is next set to appear in court on May 16.

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Search and rescue crews called in to find missing Fort St. James man
Next story
U.S. and Canada continue to talk Columbia River Treaty

Just Posted

West Coast Amusements cancels northwest B.C. carnival tour

There will be no Ferris wheel or bumper cars in Prince Rupert, Terrace or Kitimat this year

Unsafe Seal Cove and Kanata schools to be demolished

Prince Rupert’s school district shut the schools down in 2008, the buildings have deteriorated since

Haida athlete Sam Wiley makes Team BC hockey team

Prince Rupert Bantam Seawolves player is going to the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Early snowmelt showing negligible effect on Skeena levels

Unseasonably warm weather has brought an early onset to snowmelt in the… Continue reading

As bears emerge from hibernation, conservation officer reminds public to be aware

Hiding garbage, cleaning BBQs and removing bird feeders are advised

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on weekend, bringing flurries

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said team was not expected to roll out until more pot stores opened

Accused test-taker pleads guilty in college bribery scandal involving B.C. businessman

Meanwhile, David Sidoo of Vancouver has pleaded not guilty and denies all claims

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

Sentencing delayed for B.C. woman caught vaginally smuggling drugs

Judge doesn’t like sentence proposed for Penticton woman who evaded RCMP

Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

U.S. and Canada continue to talk Columbia River Treaty

Katrine Conroy says flood risk and hydro power were topics of discussion

Most Read