The Barton family (right) and the Peters family met at Zero Avenue on Friday to celebrate the wedding of Matt Peters and Liz Barton. (Ron Peters photo)

Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

Oregon family travels to Sumas, Wash. to greet daughter at the Zero Avenue ditch

The Barton family made a run for the border to witness their daughter’s first moments as a married woman on Friday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic closing the Canada-US border, the Barton family drove from their home in Camby, Ore. to Sumas, Wash. and then gathered at the border ditch on Zero Avenue on the American side to see daughter Liz Barton (now Peters) of Abbotsford on her big day.

Liz’s parents Tim and Heather Barton and sister Hannah all made the drive to congratulate Liz and new husband Matt Peters after their marriage ceremony.

Liz showed off her dress and gave a recap of the big day. The Barton family compared Liz’s and Matt’s first-person account with their “Zoomed” video version, gave “air hugs” and took photos before the bride and groom left for their Kamloops honeymoon, instead of their recently cancelled flight to Europe.

Matt’s parents, Ron and Marilyn Peters of Abbotsford, also met the happy couple and the other side of the family at “the ditch.” They had earlier decided not to attend the wedding out of consideration for, and solidarity with, their new daughter in-law’s family.

RELATED: VIDEO: Young Abbotsford couple tie the knot in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

