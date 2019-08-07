Wildfire started from an unattended campfire. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Abandoned campfires left behind as B.C. wildfire risk rises

Public warned again, fine for unattended fire is $1,150

With the forest fire danger climbing from “high” to “extreme” in parts of the province, the B.C. Wildfire Service has renewed its warning to make sure campfire ashes are cold before leaving them behind.

Fire wardens had to put out 32 abandoned campfires during the B.C. Day long weekend, as the B.C. Wildfire Service began responding to likely human-caused fires with increasingly dry conditions. Leaving a campfire unattended can result in a ticket for $1,150.

In the Kamloops Fire Centre region, fire risk has gone from moderate to high in some areas, with extreme risk near Lytton, Princeton and parts of the South Okanagan region. Since Aug. 2, the service has responded to five new fires in that region, only two of which were caused by lightning.

RELATED: South Okanagan warned of increased wildfire smoke

RELATED: Heat hitting records in Kootenays, Fraser Canyon

The Eagle Bluff wildfire north of Oliver grew significantly by Tuesday night, prompting air quality alerts for Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal party fined for accepting donation from Prince Rupert company

The party was fined $200 for disallowed donation from Sullivan Mechanical Ltd.

Beware of CityWest email impostors

The Prince Rupert telecom company is warning customers about fraudulent emails

Prince Rupert sea cadet hitting his targets for the summer

David Howells was selected for a special training program in marksmanship

Pair of Prince Rupert sides compete at Davis Cup

Prince Rupert FC men’s team and Kaien Island FC unable to break through in Terrace

Third place for Prince Rupert women at Davis Cup

PRFC wins trio of games, but bested by rival Terrace Providers

‘I’m confident it is them’: RCMP believe bodies of B.C. fugitives found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

Abandoned campfires left behind during B.C. Day weekend

Public warned again as forest fire danger climbs

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Most Read