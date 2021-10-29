Abandoned barge ‘Scotch Cap’ in Port Edward to be deconstructed

Many attempts to garner governmental assistance to remove two abandoned sea vessels, the Scotch Cap and the Fair Wind, that became beached on Sept. 8, have been implemented by Prince Rupert Port Authority and the Municipality of Port Edward, both organizations said, but no remedy has been forthcoming. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Two derelict sea vessels, creating environmental concerns in Port Edward, currently face different fates, one planned for demolition and another with a future unknown.

Abandoned more than 10 years ago, Scotch Cap, a 109 ft. barge, previously used for fish processing and packaging, is the subject of a deconstruction and removal bid. Closing on Oct. 29 at noon, the Prince Rupert Port Authority posted the request for proposal on BC Bids.

As previously reported in The Northern View, the barge and its partner vessel, Fair Wind, came adrift then ran aground in Porpoise Harbour, on Sept. 8, after years of the Port Edward Council asking officials for their removal and cleanup.

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach told The Northern View, on Oct. 21, he is aware the Scotch Cap is set for demolition, but its partner vessel, Fair Wind, has an unknown future due to the lack of available funding.

“My understanding is that the [PRPA] is currently taking care of the remediation of the barge. The other vessel is currently stabilized and anchored, but there is no long-term plan to take care of it,” he said, adding the federal government need to step up and take responsibility for that.

“I’m going to be meeting with the federal government as soon as we have a Minister of Transport appointed and really impress upon them the need to take responsibility for the cleanup of the one vessel [Fair Wind] that does not have a funded cleanup plan,” the MP said.

Monika Cote, manager for corporate communications at PRPA, said tenders are being accepted for the reconstruction and removal of the barge.

“Pending the successful selection of a contractor, PRPA is anticipating work to begin in November and be fully completed by January,” she said.

The summary of work required lists the project comprising of the removal of all waters, oily waters, hydrocarbons, debris and hazardous materials from the vessel and its complete deconstruction and removal. A 2019 hazardous material report accompanies the online bid documentation detailing the dangerous goods and chemicals on board the barge.

BC Bids lists the work timeline with contractors being selected by Nov. 8, work starting by Nov. 22 and full completion by Jan. 28, 2022. The chosen bidder will be required to submit a 100 per cent surety deposit equal to the cost of the contract.

Cote said PRPA is also continuing to actively investigate avenues for the removal, remediation, and decommissioning of Fair Wind, which is currently stable, anchored, and continuously monitored.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

District of Port Edward