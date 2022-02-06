(File photo)

(File photo)

‘A traumatic event’: Alberta firefighter dies in rollover on icy road on the way to call

Fire chief also injured in icy crash

An Alberta firefighter died while responding to a call on Highway 599, according to Town of Castor council.

On Friday evening (Feb. 4), the Castor Volunteer Fire Rescue was responding to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 599 at Range Road 123.

The roads were, according to reports, “extremely icy” and the volunteers never arrived.

“One of our trucks lost control on the ice and rolled,” said Castor Mayor Richard Elhard, in a written statement posted to Facebook on Feb. 5, 2022.

“As a result, our Fire Chief, Patrick Kelly, was injured. We pray for his speedy recovery. Tragically firefighter Stephen Rayfield did not survive the horrific event.”

Chief Kelly was transported to Red Deer for assessment and was back home as of press time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rayfield family,” said Elhard.

“This has been a traumatic event for all our firefighters and their families. So, please support them in any way you can in the coming days.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News

Previous story
Queen balances personal with symbolic, creating an unmatched legacy in Canada
Next story
5 arrested at Vancouver trucker convoy, counter-protests as eggs thrown, vehicles kicked

Just Posted

Michel Gauthier has been a butcher for more than 50 years and has been established in Prince Rupert for the past decade. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Michel Gauthier

Hyla McQuid wrestles Mary-Jane Rojeski during practice on Feb. 2. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert wrestling youth to compete at Wrestling Championships

Kiri Orton, 12, Cambrie Bosco, 11, and Emma Touchet, 13, of the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association, all qualified for the BC Winter Games. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert gymnasts balance cancelled BC Winter Games

Grayson Witzke and Fisher Witzke in their garage shop where they sharpen ice skates for their Prince Rupert customers, on Feb. 2. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert brothers sharpen business basics