Kamloops RCMP reserve Const. James Anderson directs traffic on Dallas Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The area was cordoned off after a homemade bomb was found on the side of the road, in the area of Dallas Drive and Viking Drive. Dave Eagles/KTW

A third explosive device discovered on same road in Kamloops

Kamloops police are securing an area where they have found three explosive devices in two months

An explosive device has once again been discovered in Kamloops, along the same road as two others were found in the last two months.

RCMP are currently working to secure the area next to Dallas Drive after pedestrians walking in the area discovered what appeared to be a handmade explosive device next to the road.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit from the Lower Mainland will be attending this afternoon to dispose of the device.

The area around Dallas Drive and Viking Drive will be cornered off by police until the area is secure.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says at this time it is unknown who made the device or why it was left at this location.

RELATED: Bomb detonated in Kamloops neighbourhood

On Jan. 17 Kamloops police were called to a home on Dallas Drive after an explosive device was found.

This home is located about 7 km from where the current explosive device was discovered today.

Officers searched the home on Badger Drive and discovered the suspects had left the home but two residents remained inside — they were treated for minor injuries but did not co-operate with police.

On Dec. 13, an explosive device was set off just after 7 a..m. on the shoulder of Dallas Drive, between Hook Road and Sonora Road, with the blast, resulting in smoke and a small fire heard and seen by a nearby resident, who called the police.

Police seized this explosive device.

RELATED: Man arrested after ‘potential’ bomb found in Kamloops

And, back in May 2011, an explosive device of an organic kind was detonated on Badger Drive.

Someone filled a pair of two-litre plastic milk bottles with human excrement and blew them up in the backyard of a home on the street. At the time, Mounties said they believed the poo-bombing — and a similar incident that month were related to a large Vancouver Canucks flag hanging in the backyard.

Police are not currently linking any of these incidents or commenting on if there is a connection between them.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province takes aim at Trans Mountain pipeline with proposed bitumen restrictions

Just Posted

Peewee Seawolves go 3-1 on the road

The Seawolves were on the road in Houston, Burns Lake and Smithers

Two car incidents caused by icy conditions

Multiple people arrested for outstanding warrants in Prince Rupert

Rampage drop game one of series against Williams Lake

Prince Rupert was outshot 41-32 on the night

Micheal Lee says he’ll bring cell coverage to Highway 16

BC Liberal leader candidate visits Prince Rupert Jan. 20 to talk about his political agenda

Do you think Prince Rupert should have a tsunami siren?

We asked Prince Rupert residents how they felt about the response to the tsunami warning on Jan. 23

Sugar Shack 2018: Sugary treats and tasty eats

The 2018 Sugar Shack Festival was a hit on Jan 28

Shop Prince Rupert winners

In the past years, more than $250,000 has been spent at Shop Prince Rupert merchants

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

Win pushes Team B.C. into fourth place at Scotties

Nanaimo rink comes up with a big win in Pool play in Penticton during Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Which MLA would step aside to make room for Dianne Watts?

B.C. Liberals arrayed against outsider who needs legislature seat

City of Fernie regains access to arena, investigation ongoing

Operational arena by next winter is the goal, says City

A third explosive device discovered on same road in Kamloops

Kamloops police are securing an area where they have found three explosive devices in two months

B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.

Group threatens legal action over Victoria’s plastic bag ban

Petition the latest move by plastics industry association to overturn Canadian bag bans

Most Read