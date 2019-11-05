Hope made a remarkable recovery after suffering severe injuries in May during an animal abuse case. (Photo by Shalu Mehta/Victoria News)

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

A remarkable tale has emerged about how numerous Penelakut Island residents worked tirelessly to first locate and then save one-year-old German shepherd Hope.

Animal cruelty charges have been laid against Kevin Timothy of Penelakut Island, located off Vancouver Island, following a BC SPCA investigation. He’s due in court in Duncan on Dec. 17.

The incident goes back to early May when Penelakut residents conducted a frantic search for the dog, even into the wee hours of the morning.

“We had teams out searching for more than a week,” pointed out Band Administrator Jim Chisholm.

Hope was eventually found around 2:30 a.m. by three people, who stayed with her, providing comfort and water while the authorities were contacted. RCMP officers arrived in their own boat while SPCA officials took a truck onto the first ferry to the scene.

READ MORE: B.C. man charged after German shepherd found tied with cable in woods

WATCH: Hope, puppy found suffering in island woods, finds fur-ever home in Langford

It was a true team effort on the part of so many people to get Hope off the island and into medical treatment.

“I’m just totally proud to be part of it,” said Chisholm.

To see something good come from a life-threatening situation was heartwarming for those involved.

Chisholm himself made sure the ferry back to Chemainus was held until Hope got on it.

“Penelakut Tribe paid for all the vet bills for that dog,” he added. “We gave that dog the best care.

“People on Penelakut went absolutely over the top to do everything we could in this situation. If we hadn’t done that, that dog would probably have been euthanized.

“This is a great place and a great community – we care about animals.”

Chisholm pointed out strict measures are followed by the community’s own dog bylaw officer.

“There isn’t anything more our community members and leadership could have done,” said Chisholm. “This one, unfortunately, to nobody’s fault, we did everything we could. This dog’s alive because of the efforts of this band.”

Another dog belonging to the accused was seized. He’s also been banned from ever being in the care or custody of another animal on Penelakut territory.

“No community is happier than seeing this guy brought to justice than we are,” said Chisholm. “We’re all disgusted by what one individual did.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous-led organizations and province announce initiative to get North Coast communities off oil
Next story
Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Just Posted

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Indigenous-led organizations and province announce initiative to get North Coast communities off oil

First Nations communities from Haida Gwaii to Bella Bella will be eligible

Council briefs: City borrows $450K for Vactor Truck, ferry resident rate motion passes

Also: City of Prince Rupert sees decline in bus revenues

City of Prince Rupert says “water worse than Flint” data is misrepresentative

Investigative journalism project finds many Canadian cities with alarming levels of lead in water

New fire chief in Prince Rupert

Charlie Nundal takes the reigns as fire chief for the day

Heart of Our City: Langille is only getting better with experience

Scott Langille took a year off from school to better Prince Rupert’s community

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Most Read