A new vessel from the Gitga’at First Nation will be sailing into Prince Rupert’s harbour

A new transporter vessel will be spotted in Prince Rupert’s harbour coming from the Gitga’at First Nation community.

The new transporter, from Adrenaliin Marine and powered by Volvo Penta, a manufacturer of engines and power systems for boats, vessels and industrial applications, provides a new lifeline to the Gitga’at village at Hartley Bay, which is only accessible by floatplane or water.

Bruce Reece, deputy chief for the Gitga’at First Nation chief and council, said the community has never had a vessel like this before. The Gitga’at First Nation were previously transporting materials, equipment, food and medicine by a tug and barge, which was more expensive.

The 55-foot aluminum transporter was built in the Adrenalin Marine shipyard in Delta, B.C. and is powered a pair of 13-litre 700 hp diesel engines.

The vessel can carry up to 30,000 pounds and made its first shipment a week ago carrying a generator from BC Hydro back to the community.

It will be making regular trips year-round to Prince Rupert for supplies, and is operated by a crew of two.

