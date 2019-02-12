A new area code for CityWest customers

British Columbia is getting another area code to meet the demand for telecommunications.
As of May 1, the 672 area code will be added to 250, 604, 778 and 236. CityWest sent out a press release stating that there will be no changes to customers’ existing 250 and 778 numbers. The new 672 area code will co-exist within the same region.
Prices will remain the same for long distance or local calls. If a CityWest customer receives the new 672 area code, they will get the same prices as customers with 250 and 778.
Ten-digit dialing continues for calls within the 672, 236, 250 and 778 area
Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter