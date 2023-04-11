The Prince Rupert #7 Captain Cook Royal Canadian Sea Cadets extend their thanks to Major Novak for his visit on March 16 and for sharing his expertise with them. he is seen here working on drill with the youth.

A major visit for #7 Captain Cook Sea Cadets in Prince Rupert

Cadets were provided training and career advice

A decorated military veteran honoured the #7 Captain Cook Royal Canadian Sea Cadets with an official visit on March 16, the organization announced.

Major Miroslav Novak has served as a Cadet Instructor Cadre Officer in many roles and now works as the Officer Commanding the interior zone of the Pacific Region Cadets. The major is based in Calgary. However, he is currently assisting in Victoria.

“The visit was an opportunity for the cadets to gain insight into the cadet program and to learn about the various career paths available to them. Major Novak’s advice and guidance were invaluable, and the cadets are grateful for the opportunity to learn from him,” the RCCSC #7 stated in a media release.

During his visit, Major Novak gave the cadets pointers on drill and exercises. As well he shared his experiences as a cadet and military officer.

“The cadets were thrilled to learn from such an experienced and knowledgeable leader.”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert sea cadet corp faces battle search to stay alive

