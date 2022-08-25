A long road to opening the Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor in Prince Rupert

The PRPA privately owned road, three years in the making officially opens for business

The Fairview-Ridley Connector road was officially opened on Aug. 24 by Shaun Stevenson, PRPA president & CEO; Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development; Chief Harold Leighton, Metlakatla First Nation; Sm’ooygit Gitxoon (Hereditary Chief Alex Campbell), Ricardo Alvarez, DP World Prince Rupert General Manager. (Photo: supplied)

The Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor (FRCC) formally opened on August 24, after more than three years of construction, Prince Rupert Port Authority announced.

The five-kilometer stretch of road which was first started in 2019 will draw container traffic headed to DP World-Prince Rupert Fairview Container Terminal away from the central core and downtown city streets.

The private road, set to be fully operational by Aug. 29 will reduce the trans-loading haul distance to the marine terminal from 20 kilometres down to five km for the more than 200 trucks that carry containers to the site each day.

“By steering drivers away from urban areas and onto PRPA-owned roads, the Connector Corridor will help cut commercial vehicles emissions by up to 75 per cent and reduce truck traffic congestion in the city of Prince Rupert,” the PRPA stated in a press release.

“The road and two additional rail sidings now in place enable greater efficiency and competitive advantages at the Port of Prince Rupert while improving public safety and supporting PRPA’s carbon reduction strategy,” the media statement reads.

Testing on the route got underway in mid-August, with container truck traffic beginning to travel to the newly opened southern gate at DP World.

The Port Authority state the FRCC was a critical component of the Prince Rupert Gateway Intermodal ecosystem which is a closed loop system of road and rail infrastructure connecting operations within the port’s existing footprint.

“The Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor is a key example of the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s proactive approach to land use planning and is designed to maximize efficiency within the Port complex, simultaneously upholding our commitment to reduce the impacts of Gateway operations on the environment and surrounding community,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of PRPA,

“With the addition of this infrastructure, we can enable greater efficiencies and competitiveness at the Prince Rupert Gateway and generate new economic opportunities on local, regional, and national levels,” he said.

The construction of the road was undertaken by the Coast Tsimshian Northern Contractors Alliance (CTNCA), a local First Nations joint venture led by Prince Rupert Lax Kw’alaams Band and Metlakatla First Nation.

The implementation of this contract supported trade and environmental targets with the FRCC providing significant benefits to local and Indigenous workers, subcontractors, and other stakeholders, the Port stated. As well, it has enabled local and Indigenous skills training and employment in the surrounding community and Pacific Northwest region.

Maksim Mihic, CEO and general manager of DP World Canada Inc. said FRCC is an example of a creative solution having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact, particularly at a time when trucking and logistics industries face challenges across North America.

“It also uniquely positions the Port of Prince Rupert to serve supply chains in the future, by developing an intermodal ecosystem where the entire container terminal and supporting infrastructure – including road, rail sidings, and future transload facilities – are all located on Port lands,” the GM said.

promote greater access to the Prince Rupert Gateway, but will also create good jobs for Canadians and enable further economic growth for the region,” said the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport.