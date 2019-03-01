Rowse wore a wet suit, dry top, farmer john, life jacket and wool socks while water skiing at the harbour on Feb. 27. (Willy Granger photo)

A local man water skied on the harbour Wednesday

Judson Rowse took advantage of the unseasonal warm weather

Prince Rupert was the hottest city in Canada on Feb. 27, according to Environment Canada’s website.

The site reported that Prince Rupert held the top spot for temperature, recording 11.4 degrees Celsius as the high.

Local man Judson Rowse took advantage of unseasonal weather in a city known for its rain by taking to the harbour early on Wednesday evening.

Rowse went water skiing in a wet suit, dry top, farmer john, life jacket and wool socks.

He said he felt bad for never having used water skis that a friend had given him last summer. He did a 15-minute ride, up and down the harbour three times.

“You know what, it was really nice. I just had wool socks on my feet and I was surprisingly warm, and I never fell in so that was even better,” said Rowse.

“I’ll probably go next week too.”

The coldest temperature in Canada was Eureka, Nunavut at -42.9 degrees Celsius. 


