A lifeline for many, Relay for Life now needs community support

Prince Rupert is one of just four cities in B.C. with teams registered the June 12 event

Relay for Life will be held virtually on June 12. Donations and registered teams are decreased in numbers this year, but there is still time to register. Cancer survivors, Isaac Mastroianni and his dad Mark Mastroianni, wear their Canadian Cancer Society Relay for Life survivors shirts. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Relay for Life needs a lifeline. Prince Rupert is one of just four cities relaying this year in British Columbia, with just four local teams registered for the annual cancer fundraiser.

Prince Rupert is known for its coming together as a community to help neighbours stand up and fight whatever adversity is facing them. In 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic conditions, The Canadian Cancer Society’s Relay for Life needs the support of Prince Rupert residents, Jen Silva Prince Rupert Relay for Life coordinator, said.

There is still time to register teams and still time to donate. Relay teams can be registered online up to the day of the event and can have as few or as many members as desired.

Relay for Life is an annual movement spanning the globe in 29 countries and 6,000 communities all working to end cancer. Funds raised go towards cancer research and supporting those living with the illness.

More than 19 million people accessed information resources and more than 46,000 calls and email inquiries with questions about cancer were answered in 2020.

For the second year in a row, the annual event will be held virtually online across the country this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PST (8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST).

Locally, there will be a car parade around town to draw awareness to the Relay for Life mission and to honour those who have fought or are currently fighting cancer. The car rally will start from the parking lot at the Lester Centre at 4 p.m. Anyone who wishes to support the Relay and fight against Cancer is invited to join.

In the midst of 2020 when the other big C word hit, the Prince Rupert community raised $25,000 to provide to cancer research and support those living with the condition. Vast differences can be seen from the pre-COVID year of 2109 when more than $68,000 was raised in the local area. Canada-wide $23 million was raised in 2020.

Keeping the community needs in mind and being aware of how COVID-19 has affected many financially, the local Relay for Life organizers have not been soliciting donations, despite the ongoing need to support cancer programs.

“We are just hoping to raise as much as we can,” Silva said.

“The local organizing committee decided early on that they would not canvass and go door-knocking in Prince Rupert asking for donations. That is because everyone in the community is suffering.”

The Canadian Cancer Society Relay for Life website offers various ways the public can become involved and support the community.

“This year there are new and innovative ways for you to Relay For Life from the comfort of your home. CCS is committed to ensuring a fun and safe event experience for everyone as we move through unprecedented change and navigate this new opportunity,” The Canadian Cancer Society stated on its website about the online event.

“Our exciting virtual experience will include all the things you love about Relay with inspirational opening ceremonies featuring impactful stories from cancer survivors, remarks from CCS, a luminary ceremony, and more.”

Donations can be made online at: Relay for Life Donations

Individuals can participate and for every 1 km tracked through the app from May 3 at 12:00 a.m. PST to June 12 at 11:59 p.m. PST, participants will be entered for the chance to win an exciting prize in the Relay For Life, Activity Challenge, the CCS said.

“As well to thank you for supporting Canadians affected by cancer, we’re offering one final chance to win in the Relay For Life Ultimate Outdoor BBQ Contest. For every $25 you fundraise or donate online from June 7 at 12:00 a.m. PST to June 11, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PST, you will receive one entry for a chance to win,” CCS stated. ” You could win a prize with a Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill, a Paramount Mocha and Stainless Patio Heater, and much more.”

