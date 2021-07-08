(Pxfuel)

(Pxfuel)

A cocktail to-go? B.C. to allow mixed drinks to be served with takeout, delivery orders

Mixed drinks must be packaged for travel and be ordered with a main course

If you were hoping to grab a cocktail with your takeout or delivery order, you now can.

B.C. announced Thursday (July 8) that licensed restaurants and bars can now serve mixed drinks along with takeout and delivery, provided the order includes a main course.

The move comes as many restaurants have relied more on takeout and delivery throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and builds on earlier legislation that allowed for sealed and packaged liquor – such as beer and wine – to be ordered for takeout or delivery alongside a meal.

The public safety ministry said B.C. looked at Ontario and Alberta, which have allowed cocktails to-go since December and have not seen any repercussions.

“We’re continuing to open up new revenue-stream opportunities to help our hospitality sector rebuild in the wake of the pandemic,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. “At the same time, appropriate safeguards will be in place to protect public safety and prevent minors’ access to liquor.”

The drinks must be pre-mixed, contain just one serving and state the type and amount of liquor within, as well as listing all other ingredients. Only adults with Serving It Right certification can deliver the drinks. Recipients must show two pieces of identification to prove they are of legal drinking age.

READ MORE: Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food and Drink

Previous story
Feds ‘very eager’ to continue border reopening but unvaccinated tourists not welcome: Trudeau
Next story
Lambda variant spreading in South America one of many Canada is monitoring: Tam

Just Posted

Commercial salmon harvesters are devastated by the DFO announcement on June 29 of 79 salmon fishery closures, a media statement on July 8 from a coalition of 13 fish harvester organizations stated. (File photo)
Commercial salmon harvesters are ‘devastated’ at the recent 79 fishery closures

Blair Mirau, Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society CEO, is seen in a hydroponic greenhouse the society purchased in 2020 to promote food stability and local supply. (Photo: supplied) Blair Mirau, Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society CEO, is seen in a hydroponic greenhouse the society purchased in a project which received B.C. Agriculture Development Funding for Indigenous communities and businesses in 2020 to promote food stability and local supply. (Photo: supplied)
Funding for Indigenous agriculture makes food security project grow into fresh produce

Members from Canadian Forces Base Trenton prepare to load three CH-146 Griffon helicopters into a CC-177 Globemaster aircraft at the Ontario base in 2016. (Photo: Supplied by RCAF, Cpl. Ken Beliwicz, 8 Wing Imaging)
CC-177 Globemaster III aircraft flying in British Columbia

A small tornado touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 in Houston. (Image courtesy of Jordan Porth)
Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.