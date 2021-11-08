A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

911 callers seeing 3+ minute hold times in B.C. over high call volumes: E-Comm

Callers asked to stay on the line and not hang up to try again

Anyone needing emergency services in B.C. may be put on hold for three minutes, if not longer, according to E-Comm.

The agency posted to social media just after 11 a.m. Monday (Nov. 8) morning noting that the wait times of three minutes or longer are due to higher call volumes and more requests for ambulances.

“If you hear a recorded message, stay on the line,” E-Comm stated, adding that hanging up and calling again increases wait times both for that caller and for everyone else.

This is not the first time wait for a 911 operator or an ambulance have have raised concerns in B.C. In August, a 72-year-old Parksville man died in his home while his family waited on hold for a half-hour after calling 911.

READ MORE: Surrey residents report calling 911 for ambulances that didn’t arrive

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Healthcare

Previous story
UPDATE: Anti-vaxxers get past security to watch B.C. minor football game
Next story
Federal leaders remember sacrifices, injustices endured by Indigenous veterans

Just Posted

Extensive work, right down to underground water lines, is being completed at Pine Crest Townhomes on Nov. 5, to ready rental units making a dent in the Prince Rupert housing crunch. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
15 family-sized units create a dent in Prince Rupert housing crunch

The best way to avoid influenza and COVID-19 is to become vaccinated, Dr. Rakel Kling said on Nov. 2. A nurse holds dose of the 2021 influenza vaccine in Prince Rupert, on Oct. 28. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Cold? Flu? Or COVID? Just get tested doctor tells Prince Rupert

BC Liberal MLA and official opposition critic for children, Karin Kirkpatrick, believes the shift to a new system will not improve services to remote communities. (Supplied photo)
Prince Rupert youth with autism left behind in new provincial system

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue has completed month-long training on how to better serve those with Autism spectrum Disorder (ASD) in cases of emergency. Autism Canada provided sensory kits which are now in frontline first responder vehicles. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue receives autism training