900 trips booked since BC Bus North launch

The minister of transportation Claire Trevana was in Prince George late July to celebrate the launch of the service that travels between Prince Rupert, Prince George, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Fort Nelson and Valemount. (Province of B.C. photo)

In the wake of Greyhound’s exit, the government’s response, BC Bus North, is seeing a growth in ridership.

The provincial service was launched June 4 to fill the public transportation gap from Prince Rupert to Prince George.

On Aug. 23, the government announced since the first BC Bus North departure approximately 900 trips have been booked.

In that first month nearly 300 trips were booked, increasing to 450 in July. By early August, the total number of trips booked reached 900.

“BC Bus North ensures people in the north have access to safe, reliable and affordable transportation. This is an interim service as the province works to find a long-term solution for the North, and, following Greyhound’s decision to end service in all of Western Canada, the entire province,” states the government press release.

READ MORE: Wheels on new BC Bus North service start June 4

The twice-per-week bus service provides stops to and from Prince Rupert and Prince George, Prince George and Valemount, and Prince George and Dawson Creek/Fort St. John. There is also one round trip per week from Dawson Creek/Fort St. John to Fort Nelson.

One-way fares range between $35 or $45 per route depending on how far the passenger is travelling.

Pacific Western Transportation, which was contracted by BC Transit, operates the route. The bus company has four highway coaches with comfortable seating suitable for long-distance travel, luggage and washroom facilities, the press release stated.

Tickets can be purchased using credit card or debit by calling 1 844 564-7494 daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or by visiting: www.BCBus.ca

The province will fund the service for a year while it tries to find a long-term solution.

RELATED: New rules allow more people to use Northern Health bus service



shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter