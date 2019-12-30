90 per cent of first-time homebuyers in B.C. need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 70 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help

Purchasing a house has become increasingly harder for first-time homebuyers in B.C., even more so for those living in the Okanagan/Kamloops region.

According to a recent 2019 BC Notaries Association real estate report, more first-time homebuyers are requiring financial help from their parents to buy a property.

In 2019, the report said 92 per cent of first-time homebuyers in the Okanagan/Kamloops region required financial help from their parents to secure a down payment of less than 25 per cent for a home. That’s a 56 per cent increase since 2015.

Across the province, 90 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed help from their parents to secure a home, up from 70 per cent in 2015.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan residents need to make $52,000 annually to live comfortably: report

Between 2015 and 2019, the report said that the number of first-time homebuyers in the Okanagan/Kamloops region requiring financial support to secure a general down payment for a home also increased from 83 per cent to 86 per cent.

Province wide, there was a 40 per cent reduction in homebuyer activity reported by notaries.

The report stated increased mortgage restrictions, lack of supply, and new taxes as some of the biggest hurdles for first-time homebuyers trying to enter the B.C. real estate market.

Between 2012 and 2018, a single-detached home in the increased by 70 per cent to $779,000, in the Central Okanagan.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.