80.8 % of active COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated

COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region continue to rise, with more than 1,043 active cases being reached after another 106 cases were reported for the 24 hours up to Oct. 1, the Ministry of Health announced.

The virus is spreading across the North Coast region with five lab-confirmed cases in Prince Rupert, one in Haida Gwaii, one in Nisga’a, 23 in Terrace, 17 in Kitimat, with 68 in Smithers reported for the epidemiology week of Sept. 19 to 25.

Hospitalizations in Northern Health, for the same epidemiology week, total 54, with 21 of those in critical care.

There are 6,317 confirmed cases of the virus across the province, with 714 reported from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. Of the confirmed cases, 328 people are hospitalized, with an additional 138 in intensive care units across BC.

The Ministry of Health stated more than 80.8 per cent of active COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated people for the period of Sept. 15 to 29.

Cumulative mapping from the CDC shows that since the beginning of the pandemic, Prince Rupert has seen 838 lab-confirmed cases of the virus, Haida Gwaii has experienced 146, Terrace 841, Kitimat 257, Nisga’a 202 and Smithers 378.

Immunization clinics for first and second vaccine doses will be held at the downtown Prince Rupert Community Health Unit on Oct. 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 9 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.for those over the age of 12 years old.

Northern Health Authority is reminding people, if one or more symptoms are experienced, such as a fever above 38 C, loss of taste or smell, chills, cough, and difficulty breathing occurs, testing and staying at home is advised.