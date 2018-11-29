(Audrey/Flickr)

7 cities in B.C. break heat records

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

It might have been a wet week in B.C., but it’s also been a balmy one in certain parts, as seven temperatures records were broken across the province Wednesday.

The biggest jump was in Abbotsford, where 16.6 degrees Celsius broke a 2011 record of 15.1 degrees.

The other warm spot in the Lower Mainland was Pitt Meadows, where 14.9 degrees beat the 1932 record of 14.4.

Vancouver International Airport hit 14 degrees to tie a record set in 2014.

On the Sunshine Coast, both Gibsons and Sechelt recorded a high of 14 degrees to beat the 2011 record of 13.6.

In B.C.’s Cariboo/Chilcotin region, Williams Lake was a relatively balmy eight degrees for this time of year, compared to 7.6 degrees in 1980, and Puntzi Mountain hit 8.3 degrees, up from 7.4 in 2011.

