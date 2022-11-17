Leon Sinclair has been reported missing by his family. He was last seen in Prince Rupert in June. RCMP are requesting assistance with information, on Nov 16. (Photo: Supplied)

56 year old man reported missing, Prince Rupert RCMP request public assistance

Leon Sinclair was thought to be Houston, but investigations led to sighting in Prince Rupert in June

A 56-year-old man, last seen in June is missing and Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with information.

Leon Sinclair was reported missing by his family in Manitoba. He was originally thought to be in the Houston, B.C. area. However, after initial investigations, it was revealed he was last seen in Prince Rupert in the early summer.

Leon is described as an Indigenous male, 175 cm (5’9), 82 kg (181 lbs), salt and pepper-coloured hair and brown eyes.

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting any information on Sinclair’s whereabouts and for the public to please contact them at 250-627-0700 or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

