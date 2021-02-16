56 positive COVID-19 cases including 14 deaths at Acropolis Manor

A Northern Health COVID-19 testing centre on Feb. 16, is located in Prince Rupert, where 14 residents have died since Jan. 19, at Acropolis Manor, the city’s long-term health care facility and seniors home. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Northern Health is urging residents not to let their guard down on COVID-19 prevention.

Fourteen people have died at Acropolis Manor since the pandemic outbreak was announced just less than a month ago on Jan. 19.

“As of today, Feb. 16, 33 residents and 23 staff members at Acropolis Manor have tested positive for COVID-19,” Jessica Quinn regional manager, digital communications and public engagement for Northern Health said in an email to The Northern View. “Unfortunately, there have been two additional deaths of residents who had tested positive in association with the outbreak – 14 total, to date.”

Quinn said while the outbreak at Acropolis Manor is considered facility-wide, outbreak measures are in place for the entire facility. The outbreak does not include Summit Residences as there is no spread there, she said.

The NH region continues to see a surge in COVID-19 activity, related hospitalizations, and an increase in deaths related to COVID-19. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has recently announced that all current province-wide public health orders are being kept in place, until further notice.

“Gatherings and social interactions continue to result in COVID-19 transmissions in the north, but community-level spread of the virus is also a risk given our current rates of COVID-19 activity,” Dr. Jong Kim, Northern Health chief medical health officer said, in a media release on Feb. 12.

“We truly need Northern BC residents to stay focused on prevention and protecting themselves and their loved ones … into the spring,” he said.

“Northern Health, and its dedicated staff and physicians, need your support and commitment to act responsibly and to play your part in limiting the spread of the virus. These include (but are not limited to):

“No social gatherings of any size; social interactions and gatherings are limited to those in your immediate household only. Travel for essential purposes only; people should not travel to visit others, unless it is urgently required or essential. Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces; masks are required for everyone in all indoor public settings, workplaces and retail stores. Staying home if you are sick,” the media release read.

“Our long winter, and even longer battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, is wearing on us all,” Colleen Nyce Northern Health board chair, said. “(As holidays) and spring break approach, we must resist the temptation to gather, maintain our focus on COVID-19 prevention, for our own safety, and to ease the strain on health care providers who are working incredibly hard through this challenging time.”

Finally, Northerners are encouraged to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms on an ongoing basis, and – if symptoms develop – self isolate, and contact their primary care provider or the NH Virtual Clinic and Info Line (1-844-645-7811), to be assessed for testing.

