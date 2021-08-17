Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre vaccination site to promote walk-in Wednesdays, an effort by the province to encourage those needing a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a site tour in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre vaccination site to promote walk-in Wednesdays, an effort by the province to encourage those needing a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a site tour in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

501 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in B.C.

Of the active cases, 111 people are in hospital with 51 in intensive care

B.C. has recorded 501 new cases of COVID-19, including nine epi-linked cases and one new death on Tuesday (Aug. 17).

There are 205 new cases in Interior Health, 139 in Fraser Health, 92 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 35 in Northern Health, 28 in Island Health, and two new cases in people who reside outside of Canada. One death was recorded in the Island Health region.

RELATED: 1,434 new COVID cases, 1 death reported in B.C. over the weekend

Tuesday’s count brings the total of active cases in B.C. to 5,296. Of the active cases, 111 people are in hospital and 51 are in intensive care.

B.C.’s vaccination campaign continues to move upward slowly. As of Tuesday, 82.7% per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.5 per cent received their second dose.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Woman charge with second-degree-murder in Alberta incident that left B.C. man dead

Just Posted

Prince Rupert man Mark Bell has received the good news Big Pharma corporation Novartis will cover his costs of cancer-related gene therapy. (Photo: Facebook supplied)
Big Pharma comes through for Prince Rupert man with cancer

Suzo Hickey standing in her studio on Aug.12 is one of two Prince Rupert artists, along with Lynn Cociani, to be showcased in a mini-touring exhibition now on display in Prince George. Hickey is preparing for her own local show in Sept. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Two Prince Rupert artists connect through Arterial exhibit in P.G.

BC Centre of Disease Control mapping shows an increase in lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the north of the province, including Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii. (image supplied)
COVID-19 cases rise in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

A CF-18 of the Royal Canadian Air Force is flying over northwestern B.C. today. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
CF-18 flying over northwestern B.C. today